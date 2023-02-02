Second fire at Napier property where homicide occurred

Firefighters attend a fire on Nuffield Avenue Napier, which was the site of a homicide in 2022.

A Napier property at the centre of a murder case has been the subject of a second suspicious fire.

Firefighters were called to the house at 126 Nuffield Avenue about 6.30am on Thursday.

There were no occupants in the house.

Arohaina Henare, 34, was found unresponsive at the address on the morning of November 18. She died at the scene.

Caron Copek/Stuff A shed on the property was set alight in a suspicious fire after Henare’s death.

Two weeks later a shed on the property was set alight in a suspicious fire.

A 48-year-old man was arrested a day after Henare was found dead and is charged with murder.

He has pleaded not guilty and has name suppression.