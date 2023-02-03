Teen denies murdering Christchurch dog walker

Flowers are seen at the entrance to Bexley Reserve on Pages Rd in Christchurch. Nigel Wilson, 62, was allegedly repeatedly stabbed while walking his dog at the entrance to the reserve on November 14, and later died in hospital.

An 18-year-old man accused of repeatedly stabbing a Christchurch dog walker to death has appeared in the High Court for the first time.

Bailey Messervy appeared at the High Court in Christchurch on Friday in front of Justice Cameron Mander and entered a not guilty plea to murder through his lawyer Tony Garrett.

Also appearing were two alleged accomplices – two women, aged 23 and 32, who can’t be named.

The appearance was Messervy’s first in the High Court following the death of Nigel Wilson.

Wilson’s family became worried when his dog returned home in the early hours without him.

Wilson, 62, was rushed to hospital after relatives found him critically injured near the Pages Rd entrance to Bexley Reserve about 6.20am on November 14. He died eight days later in hospital.

The two alleged accomplices face separate charges of accessory to murder after the fact, for allegedly helping Messervy avoid police following the incident.

One of the women pleaded not guilty, while the other has yet to enter a plea.

Both women had their interim name suppression orders continued until at least their next date in March.

CHRIS SKELTON Susan with her dog, Gibbs. Susan regularly walks her dog at Bexley Reserve, but after the stabbing walks with another person.

A supporter of Messervy’s attended court and the pair were seen waving at each other on Friday morning as Messervy sat in the dock. Messervy yelled something to her as he was taken back into the cells.

At a previous appearance in the District Court, Messervy’s lawyer asked the court to make an order that his client be kept separate from other adult prisoners until his next court appearance. He did not elaborate on the reason this was sought.

The request was granted.

Messervy and the women were arrested after police searched two properties in Corhampton St, Aranui, just 500m from the reserve, two days after the attack.

He was remanded in custody and they were remanded on bail to appear again on March 10.

Police previously said Wilson was repeatedly stabbed while out walking his dog, in what they described as a “brutal” attack.

The victim lived a short walk from where he was attacked. His family had requested privacy, police said.

One of Wilson’s children launched a Givealittle page in November appealing for help from the public to cover costs associated with his death.

“We have dropped everything to be bedside with Dad and want to be in the position to grieve without the weight of financial stress on top of an already unfathomably difficult time,” a statement on the page said.