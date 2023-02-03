Wanted (and nude) passenger arrested by police
As the temperatures soared across Otago, things became a little heated near the coastal settlement of Shag Point.
Police pulled over a vehicle on State Highway 1, about 60km north of Dunedin, about 8.10pm on Thursday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.
The random stop revealed that the 40-year-old male passenger completely naked ‘’due to the heat’’. The female driver was clothed.
Police carried out checks and found there was a warrant for the man’s his arrest.
He was arrested, and the man was told to put his clothes back on.
But that change led to further grief for the man. A search revealed he had three ounces of methamphetamine.
The man was charged with possession for supply, and will appear in the Dunedin District Court on Friday.