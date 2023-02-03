Wanted (and nude) passenger arrested by police

As the temperatures soared across Otago, things became a little heated near the coastal settlement of Shag Point.

Police pulled over a vehicle on State Highway 1, about 60km north of Dunedin, about 8.10pm on Thursday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The random stop revealed that the 40-year-old male passenger completely naked ‘’due to the heat’’. The female driver was clothed.

READ MORE:

* Man rammed with car after bottle throwing incident

* Dunedin police roundup: Search for mystery naked man, student injured, and speeding teen driver nabbed

* Six in car driven by drunk driver - including one in the boot



Police carried out checks and found there was a warrant for the man’s his arrest.

He was arrested, and the man was told to put his clothes back on.

But that change led to further grief for the man. A search revealed he had three ounces of methamphetamine.

The man was charged with possession for supply, and will appear in the Dunedin District Court on Friday.