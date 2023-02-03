Drunk teen flees police, brags about it on phone before crashing vehicle

A teen was helped from a crashed vehicle by police, after he had earlier fled from them.

A teenage driver reached speeds of up to 180kph before crashing down a bank because he was distracted on the phone “telling his friends about running away from police”.

Police attempted to stop the speeding teen vehicle on State Highway 1, near Henley – south of Dunedin – about 6.30pm on Thursday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The teen dangerously overtook oncoming traffic, and the pursuit was abandoned.

The vehicle was last seen turning off towards Taieri Mouth, and the teen crashed down a bank and into some bushes about 40 minutes later, Bond said.

The 18-year-old told police he crashed because he was distracted “his phone telling his friends about running away from police”, Bond said.

The teen was intoxicated, recording a breath alcohol reading of 307 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. Drivers under 20 have a zero alcohol limit.

He was charged with aggravated failing to stop, dangerous driving, and drink-driving.