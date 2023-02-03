Police seize motorbikes in night operation as Tribesmen gang rides south
Tribesmen biker gang members have been stripped of their motorbikes during a night police operation near Christchurch.
A large contingent of the gang is en route to the annual Burt Munro Challenge motor sport event, which is being held in Southland next week.
Late on Thursday, a group of North Island-based Tribesmen members crossed the Cook Strait on one of the ferries.
As they rode through North Canterbury, towards Christchurch, about 1am on Friday, they encountered a police checkpoint.
Six of their motorcycles were impounded and a number of infringement notices were issued during the planned operation, a police spokesperson said.
“Their riding was monitored all the way through Marlborough, and will be whilst in Canterbury and [on] their travels south.”
Police last year launched Operation Cobalt, a nationwide crackdown on gangs.
The behaviour of gang members during group rides and tangi processions has come under scrutiny.
The Tribesmen gang is a significant player in the underworld in the South Island, where it has a base in an industrial part of Woolston, Christchurch.