Fleeing gang member shot man in Christchurch 'sinnie' house

A gang member who fled from Christchurch to Hawke’s Bay on an Air New Zealand plane had shot a man in both legs while at a drug-dealing house in central Christchurch, it can now be revealed.

Hendrix Rawiri Jury, 28, came to national attention in early September last year after police said he was “extremely dangerous” and was wanted over a shooting in Christchurch on August 30.

It was later discovered Jury had caught a flight from Christchurch to Napier later that day, before he was a suspect. He was arrested in Hastings on October 6.

Jury has distinctive facial tattoos, including a swastika between his eyes flanked by the Nazi salute “sieg heil”, as well as a bulldog on his forehead and what appears to be the word “mongrel” across the lower half of his face. He also has two more swastikas above his eyebrows.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch Hospital staff felt 'traumatised' after Mongrel Mob threats, says staff member

* 'Extremely dangerous' gang member admits shooting man in Christchurch

* Armed police flood streets after man shot in legs in Christchurch suburb



He has pleaded guilty to charges of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the August 30 incident, as well unrelated charges of assault and injuring with intent to injure. He is due to be sentenced later this month.

NZ Police Hendrix Rawiri Jury will be sentenced later this month. (File photo)

Details of the August 30 shooting were only disclosed to Stuff last week.

The shooting occurred at a known “sinnie” house, from which synthetic cannabis is sold to users through an obscured window.

Jury drove a car to the address in the suburb of Linwood, shortly after 11am on August 30.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The house on Hereford St, Christchurch, where Hendrix Jury shot a man on August 30, 2022.

He got out of the car carrying a firearm and walked down the eastern side of the address to the rear of the property.

At 11.09am he went to the window where the synthetic cannabis sales occur and knocked to initiate a sale. He then pointed the firearm through the window and shot at the victim, a man who was walking toward the window.

Hendrix and the victim were not known to each other.

Supplied Photos taken of Hendrix Rawiri Jury​ on a flight from from Christchurch to Napier. The flight was the afternoon of August 30, the same day of a shooting.

The projectile went right through the man’s upper right thigh before passing right through his upper left thigh.

Jury then ran from the property, got in his car and drove away.

The victim was able to make his way from the property to a small park next door. Emergency services were called and he was taken to hospital.