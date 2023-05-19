Surprise guilty plea over the death of Polly Riddell

The night Mike Riddell learned his teenage daughter had been raped by a stranger two years earlier, aged 11, “was like a bullet through the heart”. (Video first published in August 2021)

A man will be sentenced on the fifth anniversary of the death of Polly Riddell.

Carl Frederick Longshaw, 67, appeared before Justice Cameron Mander in High Court of Dunedin on Friday morning.

A plea of guilty to an amended charge of the neglect of a vulnerable adult was entered by Longshaw.

A trial over the death of 40-year-old Riddell, who died on October 16, 2018, was set to begin on Monday.

The court heard that Riddell and Longshaw were in an on-and-off again relationship up until the time of her death.

Riddell had been living in Central Otago when she went to his Brighton home on October 13.

FRANK FILM Polly Riddell died on October 16, 2018, Now a person has entered a guilty plea over her death.

On October 15, Riddell spoke to a relative for 25 minutes, with her mood described as ‘’flat’’ and out of character.

Longshaw watched her take her normal prescription medicine, but sometime overnight she took a range of non-prescription drugs including methadone, MDMA, and morphine.

Longshaw questioned what she had taken, and he monitored her condition, the summary of facts said.

He mistakenly believed she was suffering from pneumonia, and before he called 111 over her worsening condition he kept her mouth opened and made sure her airway was clear.

He later told emergency services: ’’I think my partner is dead’’.

Riddell was found dead at the scene, a later toxicology report found she had in her system: diazepam, methadone, MDMA, methamphetamine, morphine, paracetamol, pregabalin, tramadol, zopiclone and possibly doxepin in her system.

A pathologist found she may have survived if she had been transferred to a medical centre earlier.

Riddell’s death was due to cardiorespiratory depression in the context of polypharmacy, caused by the additive effect of multiple drugs with depressant action on the central nervous system.

Longshaw later told police he had cared for her until she needed emergency services.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Polly Riddell spoke to a relative for 25 minutes on the night of her death, and she sounded ‘’flat’’ which was out of character.

Justice Mander convicted Longshaw for sentencing in October, and he was remanded on bail.

The family was not in a position to speak.

The victim’s father, Mike Riddell, who died in March 2022, spoke to Stuff in 2021 about the long fight for justice.

“We are very jubilant ... it is a long process’’.

Polly Riddell’s death notice described her as a “friend of the universe, loved by all – especially the unicorns, fairies and her guardian angels”.

She was building a house next door to her family in Oturehua, Central Otago, and had planned to move there from Dunedin.