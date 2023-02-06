Son of man found dead heartbroken, waiting for answers

The son of a man found dead in Christchurch says he is heartbroken and has no idea why or how his father died.

Stuff understands Rangi Kingi was the man found dead on Saturday night after emergency services were called to an Eden Pl, Bryndwr address about 6.20pm.

On arrival the police found another man seriously injured, who was subsequently taken to hospital.

Kingi’s son, Luther Anderson-Kingi, confirmed to Stuff he was told it was his father who died.

READ MORE:

* Neighbour had concerns about man living in house where a person died in Christchurch

* Feilding women terrorised by neighbour plead for police and Kāinga Ora to act

* Tenant falls into 'chest-high' sinkhole after Kāinga Ora fails to fix burst pipe



Anderson-Kingi said his father was a “hard-working man” who would do anything for his two sons and daughter.

“He loved his partner and kids… he was amazing. He used to take us all on crazy river tracks and walkways. He loved to fish and dive and bring kai home for everyone.”

Blair Ensor/Stuff Police outside an address in Bryndwr where Rangi Kingi was found dead and another seriously injured.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said the seriously injured man was in his 50s and the only tenant of the Kāinga Ora house where Kingi was found.

They did not hear anything, but looked out their window to see the man being put into an ambulance with what appeared to be a “bashed face”.

They did not know a person was dead inside the home until later, they said.

Supplied The scene taken from a neighbour’s window after police arrived.

The neighbour said they had contacted Kāinga Ora “for months” to get help for the tenant.

Kāinga Ora has been approached for comment.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the incident call police on 105 and quote event number P053538640, but had no updates on the investigation on Monday.