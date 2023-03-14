Driver admits careless use of car caused death of Wellington pedestrian

Phillip Bramley appears in Wellington District Court charged over the death of an elderly pedestrian in Thorndon.

The owner of several Toy World stores has pleaded guilty to causing the death of an elderly pedestrian in Thorndon last year.

Rachael Mary Davin​, 76, was critically injured in the incident at St Mary St in Thorndon about 6.45pm on August 31. She died on September 9 in Wellington Hospital.

On Tuesday, Phillip George Bramley​ admitted both the charge of careless use causing death and a second charge of careless use causing injury to Basil Keith Emms.​

Wellington District Court community magistrate Brigid Corcoran​ convicted him and remanded him to a sentencing date in May.

Bramley’s lawyer Phil Mitchell​ said he was very remorseful and wanted to take part in restorative justice.

Corcoran acknowledged the friends and family of Davin who had also come to court saying it was a difficult and sad occasion.

Bill Hickman/Stuff Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident on the kerb at St Mary's St, Thorndon.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of three months in prison or a fine of up to $4500, plus disqualification from driving for at least six months.