Man stabbed woman 23 times after she refused to give him cigarette

A 22-year-old Mongrel Mob member who tried to murder a woman who declined to give him a cigarette will spend at least 4½ years in jail.

Hastings man K-Cyn Nathan, a father of two, was sentenced by Justice Peter Churchman in the High Court at Napier on Tuesday

Nathan’s offending occurred in August-2021 while he was on bail for another crime.

He had recently moved in with his partner at a Kāinga Ora house on Lowe St, Hastings, and was known to visit neighbours to ask for cigarettes or food.

On the morning of August 26, he visited a neighbour who had previously declined to give him a cigarette. Armed with a 15cm long kitchen knife, Nathan stabbed the man in the stomach, causing a 5-6cm deep wound.

Two days later, on the evening of August 28, Nathan went to another house on the street, armed with a screwdriver.

He knocked on the door. A woman answered. When he asked for a cigarette she declined.

GOOGLE Nathan’s offending occurred on Lowe St, Hastings.

He stabbed her 13 times to her head and neck area – including under the right eye and to the left eyebrow. Another wound penetrated her throat and one wound narrowly missed her jugular vein.

Nathan then stabbed her 10 times to the chest area and limbs before kicking her in her throat and stomping on her face four times.

The woman was knocked unconscious. The last thing she remembered was Nathan stomping on her head and yelling, “You’re dead, bitch”.

After the assault Nathan returned to his home, where he told his partner’s friend, “I just popped a bitch”.

The injured woman spent several days in Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s intensive care unit and suffered permanent injuries.

Nathan’s offending occurred during Covid lockdown.

Stuff Justice Peter Churchman sentenced Nathan in the High Court in Napier. (File photo)

He was captured by police after the second attack and has been in custody since then.

Nathan pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder for the attack on the woman and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for the attack on the man.

Justice Churchman noted Nathan’s mental health background and the contents of a cultural report that outlined the “significant disadvantages” Nathan had experienced as a child.

He noted the report writer’s view that Nathan appeared more remorseful about his own situation rather than that of his victims.

Nathan was sentenced to nine years in prison with a minimum non-parole period of four years and six months.

Justice Churchman noted Nathan had a relatively limited criminal history, and had never been sentenced to jail.