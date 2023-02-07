Wrong men convicted of Red Fox Tavern murder, according to defence lawyer

The Red Fox Tavern case has been one of New Zealand's longest running police investigations, spanning 33 years.

Two men serving life sentences for the murder of Red Fox Tavern publican Chris Bush are not guilty, a lawyer said.

Bush, a 43-year-old father of two, was shot dead at the pub in Maramarua, north Waikato, on October 24, 1987.

Thirty years later, in August 2017, Mark Joseph Hoggart and another man, who has interim name suppression, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

“This is a case in which the line between truth and fiction was blurred and as a result the wrong people are serving a life sentence for murder at the Red Fox Tavern,” defence lawyer Christopher Stevenson said.

Hoggart and the man with name suppression are appealing their convictions for Bush’s murder at the Court of Appeal.

The man with name suppression is also appealing Justice Mark Woolford’s refusal to grant him continued suppression.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Chris Bush was killed at the Red Fox Tavern in 1987.

Stevenson, who is acting on behalf of the man with name suppression, raised a number of issues including unreliable witness and unreliable evidence which should have been reasons the jury did not convict his client.

Stevenson submitted that the verdict the jury reached was unsustainable, unreasonable and the convictions should be quashed.

He went on to submit, his client was interviewed by one of the police officers who was also involved in interviewing Alan Hall.

Last year, Crown Law conceded the questioning of Hall was unacceptable. The Supreme Court concluded the evidence should have been excluded and Hall had his murder conviction quashed.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Father of two Chris Bush, 43, was gunned down at the pub in Maramarua in October 1987 and the offenders fled with tens of thousands of dollars in cash, coins and cheques.

Stevenson submitted his client had been forcefully uplifted and transported across the country and was questioned under false pretences.

“I’ve never been under so much pressure in any police station in my life,” the man with name suppression said.

The lawyer said this was “remarkably similar” to the Hall case.

“We say this inescapably supports the sort of language [the police officer] used in the unrecorded aspects of the interview.”

Stevenson also submitted Lester Hamilton, who was identified as a prime suspect, had planned to rob the tavern.

However, the plan never went through and over the years police eliminated him as a suspect.

Stevenson said at trial the evidence against Hamilton was “overwhelming.”

David White/Stuff Mark Hoggart is appealing his conviction.

He had scoped it out, planned a drop-off point, had yellow rope and even offered to plead guilty.

“Is there a reasonable possibility that he wasn’t big noting,” Stevenson said.

The Crown case at trial was the unnamed defendant shot and killed Bush, and Hoggart was his accomplice who helped subdue other bar staff, tying them up before the pair fled with money and cheques.

Earlier in 1987, the defendants had been released from prison with very little money. But associates told the court the unnamed defendant spoke about doing an “earn up North” and a “job” when he got out of prison.

The appeal before Justices Christine French, Murray Gilbert and David Collins continues on Wednesday.