Trouble brewing: Fight breaks out after man parks illegally to get morning coffee

A quest for a morning coffee ended with a punch-up and police being called.

The incident unfolded outside a Dunedin cafe about 7.30am on Friday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

A 63-year-old man parked illegally by driving-up on the kerb outside the Princes St cafe as he went to get his regular morning coffee, causing another customer to make some “smart comments” to the driver, Bond said.

The pair ended up having a “physical altercation”, and police were called to the scene.

Both parties were spoken to, and the incident is being investigated.