Taranaki double murderer heads to court to appeal prison sentence

Nathan Gordon Frost, photographed at his sentencing for the double murder last year, has appealed the length of his prison sentence. (File photo)

A young Taranaki man jailed after stabbing two close family members to death is set to appeal the length of his prison term.

Last year, 21-year-old Nathan Gordon Frost was jailed for life, with a minimum period of imprisonment of 20 years, after he killed his father and brother at their Hāwera home in January 2021.

Stephen John Frost, 55, and Regan Frost-Lawn, 15, died from stab wounds following the early morning attack by the now-convicted killer.

On Thursday, Nathan will appear in the Court of Appeal in Wellington, where defence lawyer Paul Keegan will argue for his client’s sentence to be reduced.

Stuff The case of double murderer Nathan Frost will be heard in the Court of Appeal on Thursday. (File photo)

The case will be heard by Justices Cooper, Goddard and Clifford.

At the defendant’s High Court sentencing in September last year, the court heard how an emotionally distraught Nathan, who had consumed a bottle of whisky prior to the killings, first attacked his father with a pipe wrench, a blow which rendered him unconscious.

Nathan then used a hunting knife to stab his father in the neck.

After witnessing his father’s attack, Regan called out to Nathan, who then pursued the teen, before stabbing him multiple times in the back and shoulder area.

The court heard how the defendant had harboured a deep resentment towards his father for separating from his mother.

The Crown described the murders as a particularly “callous” crime, and Nathan previously called himself a “monster”.