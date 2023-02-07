Man charged with assault, homicide investigation launched after Christchurch death

Police outside 19 Eden Place in Bryndwr where Rangi Kingi was found dead and another man seriously injured.

Police have charged a man with assault and launched a homicide investigation after another man died in the Christchurch suburb of Bryndwr on Saturday evening.

Detective Senior Sergent Craig Farrant said a 53-year-old man who was injured during the incident has been released from hospital into police custody.

The man had been charged with assault and was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on February 14.

Police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident, Farrant said in a statement.

Police and ESR staff were examining the property where the incident happened.

“Police are providing support to the family of the victim and are working hard to establish the circumstances of the incident,” Farrant said.

“Any update will be issued proactively, but while the investigation is underway details available for release will be limited.”

Stuff understands Rangi Kingi was the man found dead on Saturday night after emergency services were called to Eden Place. Another man was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital.

Supplied Luther Anderson-Kingi with father Rangi Kingi.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, earlier said the seriously injured man was the only tenant of the Kāinga Ora house where Kingi was found.

They did not hear anything, but looked out their window to see the man being put into an ambulance with what appeared to be a “bashed face”.

They did not know a person was dead inside the home until later, they said.

The neighbour said they had contacted Kāinga Ora “for months” to get help for the tenant.

Kingi’s son, Luther Anderson-Kingi, said he was heartbroken and had no idea why or how his father died.

“He loved his partner and kids… he was amazing. He used to take us all on crazy river tracks and walkways. He loved to fish and dive and bring kai home for everyone.”

Anderson-Kingi said his father was a “hard-working man” who would do anything for his two sons and daughter.