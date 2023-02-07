Convicted rapist loses deportation appeal but may be allowed back to visit daughter

Saymore Mutsamwira, pictured here in 2011, has had an appeal against deportation declined.

A man convicted of raping a woman and three drink-driving offences will be deported to Zimbabwe after his appeal to stay in New Zealand was declined.

Saymore Mutsamwira was found guilty of sexual violation by rape following a jury trial in the Christchurch District Court in November 2018. He was sentenced to six years and one month in jail.

An appeal against the conviction was dismissed, and the 44-year-old Zimbabwean served just over two years in jail before he was released on parole.

Mutsamwira first came to New Zealand as a holder of student visa in 2009 and intended to complete a PhD in chemistry.

A year after Mutsamwira moved to the North Island from South Africa, he began abusing alcohol. Between 2011 and 2012, he accrued two convictions for drink-driving, a conviction for driving while disqualified, and a conviction for assault.

He was granted residency in 2014 because of the relationship he had with a New Zealand citizen that produced a daughter.

The relationship disintegrated by November 2015, and Mutsamwira moved to the South Island. His daughter and her mother then moved overseas for a year and contact was initially maintained through Skype, WhatsApp and telephone calls.

A month after moving to the South Island, Mutsamwira was charged with rape.

iStock Mutsamwira will have to go back to Zimbabwe this month.

The sexual offending happened on the morning of December 28, 2015, following a family gathering the evening before at the complainant’s sister’s house.

Mutsamwira had been dating the sister for a few weeks, and she had invited him over for drinks to meet her siblings.

Everyone was drinking and Mutsamwira drunk “significant” amounts of rum, cognac and wine. At some point, he was helped out of a spa pool to vomit.

He returned about 45 minutes later and began drinking again.

123RF Immigration New Zealand can deport visa holders if they offend.

The complainant said after getting out of the spa, she went to sleep on a couch in the lounge after playing some music. At some stage in the early hours, she heard a creak and saw Mutsamwira in the kitchen. She went back to sleep and then woke to someone “humping” her. It was Mutsamwira.

After the initial shock, the complainant pushed Mutsamwira off her and told him to go away. A few minutes later, distraught, she followed him into her sister’s bedroom, shouting and swearing at him to leave the house.

He later told police he had been very drunk and remembered little of the evening.

While on bail in May 2017, an intoxicated Mutsamwira had a crash that led to his third drink-driving conviction and a conviction for careless driving.

Mutsamwira was served with a deportation liability notice in May. He lodged an appeal on humanitarian grounds with the Immigration and Protection Tribunal.

In his defence, Mutsamwira said he had strong professional and community ties to New Zealand and had worked hard to turn his life around since his offending.

He said he had not consumed alcohol since early 2018.

Mutsamwira said many in Zimbabwe would now consider him “un-African” and he may suffer a serious mental health crisis if he returned, after experiencing mental health issues in New Zealand that resulted in him being treated for anxiety and depression.

He suggested it would be difficult for him to access appropriate mental health support in Zimbabwe because mental health issues were “poorly understood” there.

Mutsamwira said he loved his New Zealand daughter, and although he had not been able to live nearby he had done his best to support her. She deserved to have her father in her life, he said.

Counsel for the minister of immigration argued there was no reason why Mutsamwira could not integrate back into Zimbabwean life.

Contact could be maintained with his daughter the same way it was now, they said, and it had not been demonstrated that she would be seriously affected by Mutsamwira’s departure.

There was also no reason why Mutsamwira couldn’t continue with counselling in Zimbabwe, they said.

The tribunal declined his appeal in November but granted him a work visa for three months so he had time to make arrangements for his travel to Zimbabwe. It would also ensure his current counselling and medical care was not ended abruptly, the tribunal stated.

Mutsamwira would not be prohibited from re-entering New Zealand to visit his daughter, although any future visa decision would be a matter for Immigration New Zealand and/or the minister of immigration, the tribunal said.