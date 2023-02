Police were called to the incident in Titahi Bay about 4.45pm on Tuesday. (File photo)

There will be additional police patrols around Porirua following a police call-out in response to a “gang related incident” on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the incident on Whanga Cr in Titahi Bay about 4.45pm.

Do you know more? Email news@dompost.co.nz

Cordons were in place before being stood down.

The spokesperson said additional police patrols would remain in the area.

Inquiries were ongoing, he said.