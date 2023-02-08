Bloodied men seen leaving now cordoned-off house in Hamilton

A pair of bloodied men were seen leaving a Hamilton house that remained under police guard on Wednesday morning.

A resident on Clyde St in Hamilton East, who didn't want to be named, said a police officer ran down her drive on after 8pm on Tuesday before running back out and down the street.

She then counted around 12 police cars and a couple of ambulances at the nearby address.

“Two men looked to be injured, one was bleeding quite a lot, he looked pretty bad. The other one was sitting there with quite a lot of blood on him, but I’m not sure what caused the incident. One was taken away in an ambulance.”

She believed police arrested a person.

The woman said the two-storey house was a community home for at risk people. This is the first incident she’s seen at the address having lived on Clyde St for the past 17 years.

She said there is never any noise or trouble from the house, and believes there are carers that stay at the residence during the day and overnight.

Police have been approached for comment

Meanwhile, police said they were called about 2.45am on Wednesday to a family harm incident at a Bader residence, where a woman had been assaulted.

She was found with serious injuries and enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender.