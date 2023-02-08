New Plymouth tattoo artist found guilty on sexual charges

Peter John Roberts will be sentenced in May. (file photo)

New Plymouth tattoo artist Peter John Roberts has been remanded into custody after a jury found him guilty on all the sexual charges he faced.

Roberts, 43, had denied one charge of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and six of indecent assault, offending which is alleged to have taken place between January and the end of July 2020.

The Crown called three witnesses from the United Kingdom, where Roberts had grown up and worked before moving to New Zealand, while two women gave evidence about his offending while he worked in New Plymouth.

The court heard Roberts denied any offending after being interviewed by police, telling a detective he had to "stretch" the skin of clients when he was working on them.

He also told police that there were video surveillance cameras in the studios where he had worked on clients.

Following the two-week trial and verdicts Judge Gregory Hikaka remanded Roberts in custody for sentencing on May 5.