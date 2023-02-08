Men convicted of murdering Red Fox Tavern publican 'didn't get a fair go', lawyer says

The Red Fox Tavern case has been one of New Zealand's longest running police investigations, spanning 33 years.

There was no evidence against one of the men convicted of the murder of Red Fox Tavern publican Chris Bush, a lawyer said.

Bush, a 43-year-old father of two, was shot dead at the pub in Maramarua, north Waikato, on October 24, 1987.

Thirty years later, in August 2017, Mark Joseph Hoggart and another man, who has interim name suppression, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

Defence lawyer Quentin Duff submitted to the Court of Appeal there was no evidence of prior planning, prior discussion or prior expression of enthusiasm by Hoggart in taking part in any type of an “earn”.

READ MORE:

* Wrong men convicted of Red Fox Tavern murder, according to defence lawyer

* Red Fox Tavern homicide: Duo jailed over 1987 robbery seek to appeal

* Red Fox Tavern murder: Life behind bars for the two men found guilty of killing Chris Bush

* Red Fox Tavern homicide: Two men found guilty of murdering publican Chris Bush

* Red Fox Tavern homicide: Accused had 'cash to burn' following robbery, Crown says



Hoggart and the man with name suppression are appealing their convictions for Bush’s murder at the Court of Appeal.

The man with name suppression is also appealing Justice Mark Woolford’s refusal to grant him continued suppression.

Duff, similarly to Christopher Stevenson acting on behalf of the unnamed man, submitted two innocent men were convicted of Bush’s murder.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Father of two Chris Bush, 43, was gunned down at the pub in Maramarua in October 1987 and the offenders fled with tens of thousands of dollars in cash, coins and cheques.

The lawyer submitted there was no evidence against Hoggart and there still wasn’t.

“The reality is there was a proactive distortion of the evidence to fit descriptions by others, so these two men could be pointed at,” Duff submitted.

Scott McColgan further submitted Hoggart had been prejudiced by association with the unnamed defendant.

“Mr Hoggart was someone tied into an inflatable doughnut in the wake of [the unnamed defendant’s] speed boat....every bump and wave was amplified.

“Mr Hoggart’s ability to sail along nicely had been removed.”

McColgan asked how the jury got past the evidence of Lester Hamilton, who was previously identified as a prime suspect.

Hamilton had previously planned to rob the tavern and had even offered to plead guilty. He was later ruled out as a suspect.

But the Crown said Hamilton’s death enabled the defendants to point the finger back at him.

“These two men, despite efforts to try and achieve it, did not get a fair go, they’re in jail as elderly men,” McColgan said.

David White/Stuff Lawyers for Mark Hoggart maintain he had no part in the Red Fox Tavern murder.

The Crown case at trial was the unnamed defendant shot and killed Bush, and Hoggart was his accomplice who helped subdue other bar staff, tying them up before the pair fled with money and cheques.

Earlier in 1987, the defendants had been released from prison with very little money. But associates told the court the unnamed defendant spoke about doing an “earn up North” and a “job” when he got out of prison.

Crown Law lawyers opposed the appeal.

On Tuesday, the unnamed man’s lawyer Christopher Stevenson submitted his client was interviewed by one of the police officers who was also involved in interviewing Alan Hall.

Charlotte Brook submitted there was nothing in the Hall case to prove the police officer had the propensity not to take proper notes or that they were inaccurate.

Both the unnamed man and his lawyer reviewed the notes when he was first interviewed.

”The connection to the Hall case is not the silver bullet the appellant think it is.”

Brook further submitted the 10 strands of evidence the Crown relied on back at the trial remained the same.

The appeal before Justices Christine French, Murray Gilbert and David Collins is set to conclude on Wednesday.