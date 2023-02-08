Drugs, bullets and weapon found in car after police stop vehicle in Dunedin

Police uncovered drugs and a weapon when they searched a car in Dunedin in the early hours of Wednesday. (File photo).

Police found a weapon, bullets and drugs in a car after spotting it stopped at an intersection for an “unusual” length of time.

Officers saw the vehicle at the junction of Middleton and Corstorphine roads in Dunedin about 2.10am on Wednesday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The driver – a 31-year-old man – only began to move when he realised police were behind him.

Officers pulled the car over and noticed the smell of cannabis from the vehicle.

The driver admitted consuming cannabis and a warrant was initiated, Bond said.

The man became obstructive and was arrested, and the vehicle was searched.

Police found 24.4g of cannabis, a small amount of methamphetamine, 26 bullets, scales, empty drugs bags, meth pipes and a cut-down .22 firearm.

The man will appear in the Dunedin District Court charged with possession of cannabis for supply, possession of utensils for methamphetamine, unlawful possession of ammunition and firearm, and possession of methamphetamine.