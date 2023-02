Three people robbed the Frankton service station about 7am on Wednesday, police say (file photo).

Police are investigating the aggravated robbery of a service station in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Just before 7am police were called to a petrol station on Killarney Rd, Frankton.

A police spokesperson said three offenders entered the store and threatened the worker with at least one weapon, before leaving in a vehicle.

The staff member was left shaken but unharmed.

Police are making enquiries, including reviewing CCTV, to locate the offenders.