Car dealer injures passenger during crash in showroom car

David Hobbs lost control of a car after spinning the wheels and crashed, injuring a passenger. (File photo)

A driver who crashed and injured his passenger told police spinning the wheels was a normal way to prepare a showroom car for a warrant.

David John Hobbs, 63, said he was taking the Holden Monaro to prepare it for a warrant when he took it from the showroom on the corner of Budge St and Grove Rd in Blenheim, about 11.50am on March 21, 2022.

The car had not been warranted or registered since 2019, and the tyres had silicon applied to them for a number of years as part of its display, a police summary of facts said.

A woman was in the passenger seat taking a video for promotional purposes, the summary said.

Hobbs is listed in the Companies Register as the director of car dealership Seaview Wholesale.

Hobbs drove north on State Highway 1 out of Blenheim and turned onto Murray Rd, a rural road near Spring Creek, where he stopped the vehicle, put the clutch in and spun the wheels causing sustained loss of traction over about 150m.

Towards the end he lost control and the car went sideways over a driveway bridge, crashing into a fence.

The passenger was injured in the crash, with a bruised head and neck and general soreness.

When spoken to by police, Hobbs denied doing a skid and said it was common practice when taking a vehicle out of a showroom to drive with his foot on the brake to remove the silicon from the tyres and brake rotors.

Hobbs was charged with sustained loss of traction, which he admitted, and he appeared for sentencing at the Blenheim District Court on Wednesday.

Judge Andrew Becroft said Hobbs’ driving was “spectacularly stupid” for a person of his age and experience.

He asked if Hobbs was trying to show off to his passenger.

Hobbs’ lawyer Marcus Zintl said his client maintained it was to strip the silicon from the tyres, but he accepted he made a mistake in the spur of the moment.

Hobbs was a well-regarded businessman and if he lost his licence it would affect his ability to work, Zintl said.

His own medical issues would also make community work difficult, Zintl said.

Becroft convicted Hobbs and sentenced him to 40 hours’ community work, which could be programmes considered “light duties” or basic skills and training.

He also sentenced him to six months’ supervision and to do any counselling, treatment or programmes directed by probation.