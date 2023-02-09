Greater Wellington regional council candidate loses recount court case

Tītahi Bay resident and conservationist Robyn Smith was running on a Green ticket for the Porirua-Tawa constituency of Greater Wellington Regional Council.

A contender to be a Greater Wellington Regional councillor claimed a mistake must have been made during vote counting in the Porirua-Tawa ward during last year’s local body elections.

But in a recently published decision a Wellington District Court judge has disagreed.

Robyn Anne Smith​ - who stood as a Green Party affiliated candidate - asked for a manual recount of the votes after she lost. The ward needed two councillors. Chris Kirk-Burnnand​ and Hikitia Ropata​ won the seats.

Voters had to rank in order of preference who they wanted as councillors.

Smith submitted to the court an error may have occurred at the preliminary and final counting of votes so some of the second preferences expressed by voters for the lowest polling candidate, Lynette Itani​, who was eliminated at the first iteration, were not correctly transferred to her.

Her reasoning was that the degree of change in the relative proportions of Itani’s second preferences received by her and Ropata, between the progress and the preliminary results, strongly indicated the likelihood of a mistake or error, either human or electronic, given that the great bulk of the total votes cast in the election was counted and recorded in the progress result.

Smith gained attention prior to the election for a Facebook post telling someone they should stab Porirua mayor Anita Baker in the post. She later apologised.

Dominion-Post Wellington District Court Judge Chris Tuohy has declined an application for a recount.

Judge Chris Tuohy​ also had submissions from the Electoral officer, Warwick Lampp,​ who said that in his experience in recent times voting papers have been delivered later than previously to councils resulting in a decrease in the proportion of total votes reported in progress results and an increase in the proportion of total votes reported in preliminary results.

The judge said while it may appear that there was a ‘’reversal of flows’’, the reality was that there was just a change in voting behaviour of those that submitted their votes in the last few days of voting.

He said the issue was whether the evidence satisfied him that Smith had reasonable grounds to believe both that the declaration of final result was incorrect, and that on a recount she might be elected. But there was no direct evidence of any such error.

“The fact that the vote was close and a change in a small number of votes might affect the outcome of the election is not logically a reason for believing that the count was incorrect. “

Judge Tuohy said there were other reasonable explanations as to why the votes had fallen the way they had.