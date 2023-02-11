Prisoner who had bones broken by guards awarded $50k in compensation

CCTV footage shows the moment inmates at Auckland Prison are involved in an altercation with guards. (First published September 2018)

A prisoner who had his bones broken by Corrections guards has been awarded $50,000 in compensation.

Mitai Angell was involved in a bloodied prison fight at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo in May 2017, resulting in a compound fracture to his left ankle and a fracture to his right tibia.

The violent incident at the maximum security prison saw a group of prisoners and prison guards charged, including Angell.

The three prison guards were all acquitted of various charges including causing grievous bodily harm, injuring with intent and perverting the course of justice.

Angell and fellow prisoners Samuel Hutchins and Trent Wellington all admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and aggravated assault.

Angell has now received a compensation payment under the Prisoners’ and Victims’ Claims Act 2005.

The money is awarded to prisoners or offenders who have suffered some wrong while in the correctional or criminal justice systems.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Flanked by court security, Mitai Angell, left, and Trent Wellington at their sentencing in 2018.

However, victims are also able to claim against the compensation.

Any of Angell’s victims have until June 1 to make a claim.

Back in 2017, Hutchins, Wellington and Angell were returning from the recreation yard when they attacked Desmond Faafoi and another Corrections officer.

Hutchins launched himself onto Faafoi with a homemade shank.

Security video played during the trial showed Faafoi kicking Angell while he was restrained. The Crown alleged it was a retaliatory attack.

Prison guards Desmond Faafoi, Wiremu Paikea and Viju Devassey were acquitted of the charges back in 2018.

The video showed Angell lying curled up, surrounded by various Corrections officers, before Faafoi kicked him in the head. The group were slipping in blood.

At trial, Faafoi claimed he had no memory of the kicking because he was injured during the assault.

Senior tactical operations adviser Rob Hoogenraad told the trial the level of force applied by the Corrections officers was excessive and disproportionate.

Stuff previously revealed it took nine days for Corrections to tell Angell’s family he was in hospital with broken bones.

A Corrections spokesperson said the three guards remained employees after being acquitted.

However, two had since left.