'He died on the spot': Details of encounter that led to fatal fight revealed in court

Anthony Takrouna Bell died in the street in Ōtorohanga in October 2021 and a homicide investigation was launched.

An angry highway encounter prompted a fight between two groups in the main street of Ōtorohanga and culminated in a man’s death “on the spot”.

Video of those 39 seconds, showing Te Kūiti man Anthony Takrouna Bell falling heavily to the footpath in the three-against-three battle, has now been played to a High Court jury who must decide whether two men involved are guilty of manslaughter.

Cousins Frank Leslie David Sweeney and Pene Amene Te Ao Kapua Huriwaka Sweeney – commonly known as Benjamin Sweeney – are both charged with Bell’s manslaughter.

Sweeney is also charged with assault with intent to injure, and assault with a weapon.

Bell, 34, died during the altercation, which happened about 6.30pm on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Philip Morgan KC is handling the Crown prosecution and, during his opening statement to the jury on Thursday, played CCTV and Snapchat footage of the fight, which took place after two utility trucks – one black and the other white – pulled up near the forecourt of a Mobil service station.

Bell was a passenger of the white ute that had followed the black ute into town. Also in that vehicle were his brothers, Ethan and Victor Tumai.

The Sweeney cousins, who were wearing Mongrel Mob regalia, and another man had also been travelling south in the black ute and, as the footage showed, they quickly got the upper hand in the brief battle that happened in front of numerous onlookers.

Some of the footage of the moment at which Bell was delivered the ultimately fatal blow was obscured by a pillar of the service station forecourt – however he could be clearly seen landing heavily on the concrete footpath.

The impact caused a brain stem concussion, Morgan said.

“It caused him to stop breathing ... and he died on the spot.”

He later told the jurors: “You will be able to decide what happened, because you saw it all.”

As the video showed, Bell was quickly felled by an opening blow allegedly thrown by Ben Sweeney, who had donned a Second World War-era German soldier’s helmet. He got back to his feet but was set upon by the two cousins soon after.

The court also heard evidence from Ethan Tumai, who told the court the black ute began tailgating theirs on the road from Te Awamutu to Ōtorohanga shortly before the fight began.

They were returning from a trip to Te Kōwhai to pick up a motorcycle, which had been secured in the tray of their ute. They had stopped off on the way at a pub in Te Awamutu for some beers, and had also been consuming a 15-pack of Export Gold in the car.

The black ute was “almost hitting our bumper,” he said.

As it passed them, the people inside gave them the fingers, pulled gang signs, and yelled at them to pull over, he said.

Ethan Tumai said he responded in kind and “kept giving them the fingers, pretty much telling them ‘youse are all shit’”.

As they pulled up behind the black ute, he said the black ute’s occupants had hopped out and were waiting.

“I grabbed a screwdriver. I feared for our lives pretty much.”

Ethan Tumai began confronting one of their opponents – now known to be Frank Sweeney – and the pair squared off in the street.

He did not see the blow that resulted in Bell falling to the ground a second time.

“I saw my little brother [Victor Tumai] get bottled on the head. Then I saw my brother [Bell] on the ground.”

Then, one of his opponents yelled “I’m gonna kill you n....r. You’re next.”

Ethan Tumai said he fled at that point, but returned soon after when it became apparent those in the black ute had left.

Julie-Anne Kincaide KC, who is acting for Frank Sweeney, cross-examined Ethan Tumai, which upset the witness.

“I have not thought about that stuff since the day it happened. Now I have to bring it all back.”

She asked him about his drinking that day.

“I was not too drunk, but I still knew where I was,” he replied.

She also put it to Ethan Tumai they had been chasing the black ute to Ōtorohanga, and that at one point they had got past it – which he denied.

Kincaide also suggested Bell had thrown a hamburger out the window at the black ute.

“It was a burger wrapper,” he replied.

She also put to Ethan Tumai that he had armed himself with a knuckle duster with a knife attached, rather than a screwdriver – which he also denied.

Benjamin Sweeney’s counsel Nicholas Chisnall also cross-examined Ethan Tumai about the seconds before the fight broke out.

“You were very agitated?” the lawyer asked.

“Oh yeah, of course.” he replied.

He later added their assailants had been screaming “Sieg f...ing hell! Hauraki!” at them.

The trial, before Justice Mathew Downs and a jury of eight women and four men, is predicted to take two to three weeks.

The Crown intends to call 20 witnesses during the trial, 10 of whom are police officers, and two who are pathologists.