Video of deadly blow during fight on town's main street played to jury

A homicide investigation was launched after Anthony Takrouna Bell died on the main street of Ōtorohanga on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

A chance encounter on a highway led to a 39-second fight between two groups of three men in the main street of Ōtorohanga that culminated in the death of one of the combatants.

Footage of those 39 seconds has now been played to a High Court jury, who must now decide whether two of the men involved – one of whom was wearing a Second World War-era German soldier’s helmet – are guilty of manslaughter.

Cousins Frank Leslie David Sweeney, and Pene Amene Te Ao Kapua Huriwaka Sweeney – commonly known as Benjamin Sweeney – are standing trial in relation to the death of Te Kūiti man Anthony Takrouna Bell.

Both men are charged with Bell’s manslaughter. Benjamin Sweeney is also charged with assault with intent to injure, and assault with a weapon.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The scene of the fatal altercation in Ōtorohanga as police launched their investigation.

Bell, 34, died during the altercation, which happened about 6.30pm on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Philip Morgan KC is handling the Crown prosecution and, during his opening statement to the jury on Thursday, played CCTV and Snapchat footage of the fight, which took place after two utility trucks – one black and the other white – pulled up near the forecourt of a Mobil service station.

Bell was a passenger of the white ute that had followed the black ute into town. Also in that vehicle were his brothers Ethan and Victor Tumai.

The Sweeney cousins and another man had also been travelling south in the black ute and, as the footage showed, they quickly got the upper hand in the brief battle that happened in front of numerous onlookers.

Some of the footage of the moment at which Bell was delivered the blow that ultimately proved fatal was obscured by a pillar of the service station forecourt – however he could be clearly seen landing heavily on the concrete footpath.

It was that impact that caused what is known as a brain stem concussion, Morgan said.

“It caused him to stop breathing ... and he died on the spot.”

As the fight began, Bell was quickly felled by an opening blow allegedly thrown by Ben Sweeney, who had donned the helmet. He got back to his feet but was set upon by the two cousins soon after.

Julie-Anne Kincaide KC is acting for Frank Sweeney, while Benjamin Sweeney’s counsel is Nicholas Chisnall.

The trial, before Justice Mathew Downs and a jury of eight women and four men, is predicted to take two to three weeks.

The Crown intends to call 20 witnesses during the trial, 10 of whom are police officers, and two who are pathologists.