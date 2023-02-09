Suspected drink-driver nabbed by police after iPhone automatically calls 111 after crash

New technology led to a suspected drink-driver being detained by police – thanks to his own iPhone.

The 46-year-man was driving along Andersons Bay Rd in Dunedin when he crashed at about 1am on Thursday, driving into a tree on the centre barrier.

“His iPhone activated the emergency function and called police advising us of the crash,” Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The driver spoke to the 111 operator telling them that police “should not worry about it”.

But because the man sounded heavily intoxicated, a police patrol car was sent to the scene.

Officers found the suspected drink-driver, who was less than pleased to see them.

He allegedly pushed at police as they began drink-driving procedures, and refused a blood sample being taken.

He was charged with refusing a blood sample and assaulting police, and will appear in court on February 16.

It is thought to be the first time an authentic crash has led to a suspected drink-driver being caught, Bond said.

There had been other occasions when a phone was activated, but they were often false notifications such as when a phone fell from a dashboard.

Without the automatic call it was possible the driver may have tried to flee the scene.

According to Apple, when an iPhone detects a severe car crash it will display an alert and automatically initiate an emergency phone call after 20 seconds unless cancelled.

“If you are unresponsive, your iPhone will play an audio message for emergency services, which informs them that you’ve been in a severe crash and gives them your latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates with an approximate search radius,” Apple says on its website.