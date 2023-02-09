Mayor 'disgusted' at street fight event circulating on social media

An organised fight in Hamilton which encourages people to bring their own weapons is well and truly on the radar of the city’s authorities.

A social media post has been circulating this week encouraging people to fight at Hamilton’s transport centre on Friday afternoon.

The poster which states Battle of the Hoods 2023 is calling out to those in various suburbs to congregate at the bus depot.

They even have a backup plan if police interrupt their event.

A police spokesperson said they’re aware of information circulating online about an upcoming planned event in Hamilton where parties are planning to fight one another.

“We would like to discourage members of the public from coming into the city to observe this event, as there is the potential that you may put yourself in harm's way.”

They said police will be deployed to the area and will be actively monitoring for any unlawful activity, taking enforcement action if and when appropriate.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Police and Hamilton City Council are prepared for an organised fight which is being touted on social media.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate became aware of the advertised fight on Wednesday.

”I am absolutely disappointed and disgusted to see it. What can you say, it's not what you want to see happening in the city.

“I’ve been working very closely with City Safe and the police who I know are working very, very hard to ensure the public are kept safe, and I’m pretty sure they’ll do a good job of that.”

Southgate said the public deserves to feel safe, and it’s disappointing to see so much sharing of that social media poster.

“Our camera system is also great. And we are able to use it to reliably inform the police in real time how people are moving in the public spaces, what the mood of people in public spaces looks like, if there is anything suspicious coming up.

“I know there will be a huge police presence [on Friday] in some of the areas where they think some of this organised violence may occur.”

Southgate said she has a lot of faith in the police.

“But I’ve got no time at all for people who organise these types of events, none whatsoever, and I don’t know if it’s youths or adults involved but on a personal note hearing stab for stab is totally disheartening. Because I want all of our community to thrive, our young people, our older people, I don’t want a city in which the culture is let's see if we can put on a big fight.”

She said making the city safer is one of the council’s top priorities.

“Most days are without incident, most days Hamiltonians can go about their business without any fear of threat. But we must remember we are a big city, but there is no place for these violent campaigns in our city. We do everything we can collectively with others to put an end to those.”