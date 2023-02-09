Australian drug trafficking expert says cocaine haul shows smugglers getting 'very gutsy'

Police, Customs and NZDF recover half a billion dollars worth of cocaine floating in the ocean.

The record 3.2 tonnes of cocaine seized by New Zealand authorities in the Pacific Ocean shows how “very gutsy” smugglers are getting, an Australian drug trafficking expert says.

The seizure, announced by police on Wednesday, was the largest ever find of illicit drugs by New Zealand agencies but Andreas Schloenhardt, a professor of criminal law at the University of Queensland, says it would not put a big dent in international supply.

“Three tonnes of cocaine floating around in the ocean is a lot. It’s big for New Zealand certainly.”

But internationally, 2000 tonnes of cocaine are produced each year. “So in that way, it is just a drop in the ocean,” Schloenhardt said.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster​ described the cocaine, found floating in a cobled-together raft of 81 bales, as likely destined for Australia.

It was, Coster said, enough to supply our neighbours for one year, compared with 30 years in New Zealand. The record haul would have been worth $500 million in New Zealand.

Big drug seizures trending upwards across Australasia and the Pacific was “one record beating another”, said Schloenhardt who also serves as a consultant to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

“This just shows that large amounts of cocaine continue to be trafficked into the Pacific to a market that’s growing.”

In Australia, cartels had flooded the market, lowering prices to attract new customers which meant cocaine was no longer seen as being exclusively for the “elite”, Schloenhardt said.

That made the Australian market disproportionately bigger than New Zealand’s, so while three tonnes of cocaine might equate to 30 years supply in Aotearoa, it was only worth one across the Tasman.

New Zealand was a smaller country with “tighter controls” and fewer access points through ports or airports which made drug smuggling more challenging.

The “buying power” also didn’t quite match that of Australians, Schloenhardt said.

In saying that, drug supply was seen to be incredibly profitable and police were “chasing a moving target”.

“As long as people are willing to pay, someone will supply this stuff. They’ve obviously become very gutsy in shipping so much.”

Schloenhardt wanted to see a greater focus on addressing the demand, adding there appeared to be a greater tolerance about drug use.

“I think drug education has probably taken a few steps back. The awareness of the risk and long term health consequences are not as widespread as they were a generation ago.”