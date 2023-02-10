White supremacist Philip Arps abused probation officers in 'obscene' messages

Philip Neville Arps – pictured here during a previous case – was convicted after he called probation officers “worthless”, “fat”, “piss-weak”, “violently disgusting”. He’ll be sentenced later this year.

A white supremacist has been convicted of obscenely abusing probation officers after he tore into them in a barrage of messages over his ankle bracelet.

Philip Arps – who once filmed himself delivering a severed pig’s head to a mosque – was convicted on three charges of using obscene language towards probation officers and another of breaching his release conditions.

He was jailed for 21 months in 2019 after he sent a video of the Christchurch terror attack to 30 people, and asked a friend to modify it by adding cross-hairs and a “kill count”.

Arps called probation officers “worthless”, “fat”, “piss-weak” and “violently disgusting” in the text messages – comments on the tame end of the abuse he laid into them with. Most of what he said is too vile to be published.

He had a judge-alone trial at the Christchurch District Court in February last year to defend the charges in front of Judge Kevin Phillips.

The judge has now convicted him on all charges, and a written decision on the case was issued to Stuff on Friday. Arps will be sentenced later this year.

During the trial, Crown prosecutor William Taffs described the abuse as a “barrage”, a claim which was accepted.

It was sustained and specifically tailored to be offensive, the judge noted.

Stuff Philip Arps outside the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct in February last year, shaking hands with a man who performed a haka as part of an anti-mandate protest outside the precinct.

Arps’ arguments that the messages sent from his phone were not sent by him, that they did not contain obscene language and that they weren’t intended to offend were all rejected and dismissed.

Another of his messages said: “I really want to shoot you in the face.”

At one point he called probation officers “cowardly dogs” and growled like a dog during a probation visit.

The texts were sent throughout the course of October 2020 and March 2021. They were clearly obscene, the judge said.

“There is no apparent intention to convey information; no attempt to persuade the recipients as to the defendant’s point of view, the only intention that can be found was to cause offence to each individual recipient,” Judge Phillips found.

RNZ An expert on far-right extremism says it is unlikely the prison sentence for a man who distributed the video of the mosque massacre will be a deterrent to other white supremacists. (First published in June 2019)

Arps was also convicted on a charge of breaching his release conditions for allowing his bracelet to go flat. He was placed on special conditions following his 2019 sentence.

He was released in January 2020 with strict conditions, including not being allowed near any mosques in New Zealand or having contact with anyone in the Muslim community. An electronic monitoring bracelet was used to help authorities keep track of his movements.

A witness in the trial said Arps became verbally abusive after he did not receive permission for certain things he wanted to do, such as using the internet.

A sentencing date is yet to be set for this most recent offending.

Arps recently came last in a bid to be elected to the local high school board of Te Aratai College.