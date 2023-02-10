Road rage ends in 'sheer onslaught' of blows in fatal encounter

Anthony Takrouna Bell died in the street in Ōtorohanga in October 2021 and a homicide investigation was launched.

A witness has told a High Court manslaughter trial that a man who died following an angry encounter in Ōtorohanga was subject to an “onslaught” of blows from a man in a German army helmet.

Cousins Frank and Benjamin Sweeney are on trial in Hamilton.

Both men are charged with the manslaughter of Te Kūiti man Anthony Takrouna Bell, who died during a violent altercation in the town’s main street on the evening of October 2, 2021 that took place in front of numerous onlookers.

Benjamin Sweeney is also charged with assault with intent to injure, and assault with a weapon.

On the second day of the trial on Friday the court heard from witness Carol Andreef, who was a passenger in a vehicle that had stopped for fuel at the Mobil service station, near where the incident took place.

She told the court she was alerted to the incident after hearing a loud noise behind her – “very loud voices, swearing, very loud aggressive language”.

“I remember thinking this was going to be really bad ... I called the police straight away,” she said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The scene on the main street of Ōtorohanga in the wake of the altercation.

“I think it took everybody by surprise, because it was so quickly violent.”

Her attention was focussed on a man wearing a World War II-era helmet – now known to be Benjamin Sweeney – who was “inflicting quite severe blows on a man in high vis, and kicking him ... he was front and centre.”

Under cross-examination from Chisnall, she said she saw “over-the-arm swinging” from the helmet-wearer.

“I think it took [Bell] by surprise, just the sheer onslaught.”

Earlier, the court heard evidence from Victor Tumai, who was behind the wheel of one of the two utes involved in the incident. Also in the vehicle were his brothers Ethan Tumai and Bell. The three men were heading south towards Ōtorohanga on State Highway 3.

In the other ute were the two accused and another man. That vehicle, a black Volkswagen Amarok, had allegedly driven up behind and began tailgating the brothers in the white ute – spurring an angry exchange between the two parties.

“It was pretty much up our arse,” Victor Tumai said. “I just kept driving ... [we] pretty much gave them the fingers.”

The occupants of the black ute were also gesticulating, he said.

“They were doing gang signs ... pulling the sieg.”

It was also obvious the Amarok’s occupants were gang members because of the colour of their hats, he said. Although he was travelling about 110kph the Amarok overtook and was, he said, about 50 metres ahead heading into the town.

The black ute pulled over outside a service station and the white ute had pulled in behind them.

Crown prosecutor Philip Morgan KC asked Victor Tumai why he had done this.

“I did not want them to follow us if we carried on driving,” the witness replied.

Victor Tumai said the black ute’s occupants had hopped out, and at least one had armed himself with beer bottles.

Another man had a hammer who swung it at his head. The blow was avoided, however he was hit soon after with the bottles.

He did not see the blow that brought down Bell, who died soon after landing on the ground, hitting his head heavily on the concrete.

Benjamin Sweeney’s counsel Nicholas Chisnall cross-examined Victor Tumai and asked why, if he wanted to avoid the black ute’s occupants, did he speed up behind it after being passed, and then park in behind it.

“I wanted to see what their problem was, really,” he said. “I didn’t want them to follow us back to Te Kūiti.”