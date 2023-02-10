Cake decorator who helped defraud Westland taxpayers of $459,000 could be deported

Neha Bubna, an Auckland cake decorator, was made director of a company which secured a $459,000 contract under the guise of corrupt Westland District Council assets manager Vivek Goel. (File photo)

An Auckland cake decorator could face deportation after she was convicted of helping a corrupt council manager defraud taxpayers out of $459,000.

Neha Bubna was convicted and sentenced to 10 months home detention by Justice Rob Osborne at the Christchurch High Court on Thursday, after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of obtaining by deception.

She admitted her role in assisting corrupt Westland District Council manager Vivek Goel to obtain lucrative contracts for him and his associates using information he was privy to in his role.

Goel was found guilty by a jury of 14 charges of corruption and bribery of an official, four charges of corrupt use of official information and two charges of obtaining by deception in the Christchurch High Court in December last year. He will be sentenced on March 22.

Bubna’s conviction, which she attempted to have discharged, presents the real chance that she could be deported from New Zealand, the judge noted.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation, which began in 2017, found a trail of unexplained cash payments, confidential spreadsheets and evidence of “serious corruption”, the Crown said at trial.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Vivek Goel was found guilty by a jury of accepting cash bribes to help associates secure lucrative contracts in his role as Westland District Council assets manager during a High Court trial in December.

The offending occurred between 2015 and 2017.

Bubna’s role involved her being listed as sole director and shareholder of a company (TES NZ Ltd) that secured a $459,000 wastewater treatment plant contract under the guise of Goel. She had no experience with wastewater treatment.

Goel put together the tender submission documents for the contract using his role, but required assistance from associates because of his conflict. Bubna was one of these associates.

A generic email was set up to share information and avoid detection. Goel, Ashish Sevta, Amar Singh and Bubna shared information between emails and signed off using false names to go unnoticed.

Singh also paid Goel at least $77,000 in cash bribes for his role in helping to secure contracts.

At one point, Bubna introduced herself to Goel in front of council employees to make it seem as they were unknown to each other.

Following the securing of the $459,000 contract, celebratory texts and emails were exchanged by Goel, Bubna and her father (a friend of Goel’s), messages which were obtained by the SFO during its investigations.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Amar Singh was found guilty of 24 fraud-related charges, including paying Vivek Goel cash bribes to assist him with defrauding taxpayers of over $500,000.

There was a real and appreciable risk that Bubna could be deported because of her conviction, Justice Osborne noted. He mentioned her otherwise good character and asked that his notes be made available to Immigration New Zealand for consideration.

“I find no residual reasons cutting across the appropriateness of entering a conviction ... you will be convicted.”

Justice Osborne sentenced Bubna to 10 months home detention.

Her co-defendants will be sentenced in March.