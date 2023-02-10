Man charged after sending North Shore intermediate school into lockdown

A 40-year-old man has been charged after an intermediate school on Auckland’s North Shore went into a brief lockdown.

On the morning of February 7, the first day of the school year, Wairau Intermediate School on Becroft Drive, locked students in their classrooms. No one was injured.

On Friday, a police spokesperson said a 40-year-old man had now been charged with wilful damage and behaving threateningly.

He appeared in the North Shore District Court and will reappear at the end of Ferburary.

Parents were quickly informed when the lockdown was lifted, but communication channels were blocked and they couldn’t be told it was happening until afterwards due to the office area being inaccessible.

“As I am sure you will appreciate, the safety of everyone at school was our first priority. We ensured the students were locked in the safety of their classrooms,” principal Yolanda East said.

“By the time we could complete our communication processes, the police had arrived to take over and the lockdown was lifted.”