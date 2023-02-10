Man targeting young teenage girls for sex gets community detention

Three girls in five months were targeted by a man who either sent inappropriate pictures or tried to get them to have sex with him.

Already on bail for sending dick pics to a young relative, a Hutt man then tried to engage two young teenagers for sex, offering them $100 each.

Amit Sharan​ had pleaded guilty to two charges of contracting underage girls for sex and one of indecent communication with a girl.

On Friday, Wellington District Court judge Stephen Harrop​ said the man, who is now 40, had sent the picture to a 13-year-old extended family member spending the night at his house in March 2021.

She had asked her father to pick her up after becoming very scared and feeling trapped.

She had since struggled to sleep as she kept going over it in her mind.

A few months later in August 2021, while on court-ordered bail, he answered an online advertisement set up by two girls who wanted money for fun.

Sharan had asked if that included sex, and they arranged to meet him in Wainuiomata.

However, after he went to a money machine to get the money and met them in a car park, they took the money and ran off.

Judge Harrop said Sharan had known that the girls were underage - they had been 13 and 14 at the time - although Sharan had said he thought they were older.

“Either way you knew they were too young to be engaged as prostitutes.” the judge said.

He said the age difference was an aggravating factor, along with Sharan committing another offence while he was on bail.

Judge Harrop sentenced him to six months community detention - the maximum the law allows for - and 12 months supervision.

He also ordered Sharan to attend any harmful sexual behaviour programme recommended for him and not to associate with anyone under 16 years old.

The judge also had to consider whether Sharan should be registered on the child sex offender database.

He said with two sets of offences over a five-month period, Sharan was a real risk to young girls.

He ordered that Sharan be put on the register.