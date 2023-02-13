Former prison guard on trial accused of murdering his childhood friend

A former prison guard is to stand trial today accused of murdering a friend whose body has not been found.

David Charles Benbow, a former Christchurch Men’s Prison officer, was charged in September 2019 with the murder of his childhood friend Michael Craig McGrath, more than two years after McGrath went missing.

Despite extensive searches, the body of the Christchurch builder has not been found almost six years after he vanished.

supplied Missing man Michael McGrath at Halswell New World on Friday, May 19, 2017. He was last seen two days later.

McGrath, 49, disappeared from his home in Checketts Ave, Christchurch, on May 21, 2017. He left without his 1994 Subaru Legacy car or bike and was not seen again. He was reported missing two days later.

Benbow has previously said he saw McGrath the day he disappeared.

The trial at the Christchurch High Court before Justice Jonathan Eaton begins on Monday, and is set down for six weeks.

The Crown’s case is led by prosecutors Barnaby Hawes and Claire Boshier. Benbow’s defence will be led by Auckland based barrister Marc Corlett KC and assisted by Christchurch-based counsel Kirsten Gray and Kathy Basire.

STUFF David Benbow has been charged with the murder of Christchurch builder Michael McGrath in 2017. (Video first published in September 2019)

The police inquiry into McGrath’s death was dubbed Operation Renovation, as McGrath was renovating his home when he disappeared.

Officers spent 70 days sifting through 2700 tonnes of rubbish at the Kate Valley Landfill near Waipara looking for evidence.

Benbow quit his job as a prison guard at Christchurch Men's Prison in 2018.