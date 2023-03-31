Clothes bulky with undeclared ciggies tipped off Customs officer

Dmitry Rudykh was caught with thousands of undeclared cigarettes in his checked-in luggage, his cabin bag, and on him.

The bulk of undeclared cigarettes in the clothing of a returning traveller caught the attention of a customs officer at Auckland Airport.

Although Dmitry Rudykh, 49, had signed a passenger arrival card that included a question about not bringing in to New Zealand more than 50 cigarettes, in fact he had 10,966 – about 550 packets of 20 – and one cigar.

In the Wellington District Court a judge found him guilty of importing the cigarettes and cigar intending to evade payment of duty, and making a declaration in the arrival card knowing it was false, both on April 2, 2019, when Rudykh returned from Russia.

On Friday Rudykh was fined $2000 on the first charge and convicted and discharged on the second.

He also has a civil debt for the unpaid customs duty of $12,199, even though the cigarettes and cigar were forfeited to the Crown, prosecutor Jack Garden said.

READ MORE:

* Auckland businessman accused of smuggling tobacco worth $1.8 million in avoided taxes

* 'Prohibition' approach to smoking unlikely to succeed

* Concerns over Smokefree plan as illegal tobacco manufacture operation discovered

* Man sentenced for $5m tax evasion linked to illegal import of 4.2m cigarettes



Rudykh’s lawyer, Melanie Baker, had asked for him to be discharged without conviction and to have name suppression, mainly because of the likely effect on his chances of getting a job.

Rudykh had been in and out of New Zealand for about 20 years but had failed to have his skills and experience recognised here. While he had sometimes worked as a security guard and a bus driver he had recently qualified as a quantity surveyor.

Judge John Walker said it was always open to Rudykh to give potential employers the court decision on his case so they could make their own assessment of what he had done. The judge had accepted the seriousness of the offence as being in the low to moderate range.

He also refused to suppress Rudykh’s name.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Customs officers found undeclared cigarettes in a man’s clothes, carry-on bag, and checked in bag. (File photo)

Although Rudykh spoke English as a second language and had an interpreter in court, he was so fluent that on occasion he had corrected the English translation of the interpreter, the judge said.

As well as the attention-grabbing cigarettes in his clothing, Rudykh had more in his cabin bag and his checked-in luggage.

The judge said he told customs officers that he had decided to dispose of the cigarettes but he did not put any in the amnesty bins at the airport.

He asked a customs officer if it was possible to destroy them. He also said he had decided on the plane that he would quit smoking.

But the judge said it was not credible that Rudykh was still deciding whether to dispose of them.