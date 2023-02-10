Recidivist fraudster who targeted elderly admits more scams totalling $350,000

Brendon Karl Dean Harris, 28, begged a judge in 2017 not to send him to jail after he was caught scamming the elderly. On Friday, he admitted his role in more scams. (File photo)

A recidivist fraudster known for targeting the elderly has admitted more scams worth more than $350,000.

In the Christchurch District Court on Friday, Brendon Karl Dean Harris, 28, pleaded guilty to 10 charges of causing loss by deception and three of attempting to cause loss by deception.

Harris was earlier part of a scamming ring who targeted the elderly between 2015 and 2016, causing losses of up to $600,000. He pleaded with his sentencing judge not to go to jail.

His most recent offending was uncovered by what police dubbed Operation Apollo. In August 2021, police were approached by Vodafone regarding a series of unauthorised SIM card swaps and SIM porting.

Using other people’s SIM cards, Harris would call banks and other companies purporting to be the owner of the SIM card and attempting to gain access to their utility and bank accounts to steal money.

Harris and his associates were then able to gain access to various accounts and transfer finances to mule accounts, the summary of facts said.

Operation Apollo was police’s third investigation involving Harris and his associates.

On May 24, 2021, a driver’s licence was stolen from a Christchurch house. On June 16, 2021, Harris used the licence to set up a fake Trade Me account under the victim’s name.

He tried to use the fake account and others to try to purchase high value cars, including a $96,500 Tesla and an Audi worth $21,500. The purchases ultimately weren’t completed.

STUFF/Stuff Harris’ victims included a man whose wife was undergoing cancer treatment.

On June 19, 2021, Harris purported to be interested in buying a BMW on Trade Me worth $150,000. The victim/seller provided his cellphone number and bank account details to Harris.

Shortly after, he noticed their cellphone wasn’t working. He saw 12 calls had been made to Westpac with his number, which he did not make himself. He requested his accounts be blocked.

Nine withdrawals worth $56,102.92 were made from his account. None of this was recovered.

In August 2021, Harris defrauded a victim of $15,882.20 by purporting to be part of Kiwibank’s Fraud Team. In the same month he used the same approach on another victim, taking $29,216.38.

Later that month, he used the Vodafone scam technique he’d previously used to scam another victim out of $54,278.03.

On September 3, 2021, Harris called another victim purporting to be from the Westpac Fraud Team. He gained access to the person’s account and transferred $147,580.16 to mule accounts. These transactions resulted in a $110,989.28 loss to Westpac after some money was recovered.

He used the same scam tactic on another victim later that month and transferred $31,023.08 – $9,302.01 of which was recovered by Westpac.

He targeted yet another victim in October 2021, this time a customer of SBS bank, causing a loss of $35,830.86.

One of his victims was a man whose wife was undergoing cancer treatment, the summary said.

All of Harris' victims were eventually reimbursed by their respective banks, meaning the banks shouldered the losses from his scams.

Judge Raoul Neave remanded Harris in custody to be sentenced later this year.