'Zero tolerance' for unlawful gang activity on Kiwi roads - police

Fifteen motorbikes and two vehicles have been seized, six people arrested and 15 licences suspended as police follow the Tribesmen motorcycle gang around the South Island.

Paul Basham, police’s relieving assistant commissioner of investigations, said the operation began in Wellington late last week as gang members arrived from various parts of the North Island.

Police followed them as they made their way south into Canterbury, and then Otago, Queenstown Lakes and Southland.

“As a result of our proactive work in monitoring the movements of the gang, we have so far managed to impound 15 motorbikes, two vehicles, suspend 15 licences and make six arrests,” he said in a statement.

The arrests were for drug and driving offences.

Basham said officers across the South Island worked together and shared intelligence to ensure the gang “could see loud and clear that we won’t tolerate unruly and dangerous behaviour on our roads”.

The operation was part of police’s ongoing efforts – dubbed Operation Cobalt – to disrupt unlawful gang activity across New Zealand.

“Our message is very clear to gang members and their associates – we will have zero tolerance for any criminal behaviour, whether that be on our roading network, drug activities or violence.”