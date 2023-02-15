Woman admits tampering with evidence after fatal shooting in Avondale

A person has been seriously injured in a shooting in Avondale, West Auckland. Video first published on October 2, 2021.

A woman has admitted tampering with evidence after a fatal shooting in West Auckland.

Mars Rakeem, 28, died in hospital after the shooting at an Avondale address in October 2021.

Sandy Younes, 21, was set to go to trial at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday alongside her ex-boyfriend Mandal Sellick.

However, Younes tearfully pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by attempting to dissuade witnesses from cooperating with police and tampering with evidence against Sellick by altering the scene.

READ MORE:

* Avondale shooting: Woman who faces charges of tampering with evidence can be named

* Avondale murder-accused's girlfriend bailed on charges of tampering with evidence

* Avondale shooting: Man denies murder charge



Justice Kiri Tahana convicted Younes with being an accessory after the fact of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Younes’ lawyer Tiffany Cooper KC asked for her client to be remanded on bail, which was granted by Justice Tahana.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Mars Rakeem was fatally shot in West Auckland. (File photo)

She will be sentenced on April 4.

Sellick is still set to go to trial on the charge of murder, but admitted charges of unlawful possession of a pistol and possession of methamphetamine for supply.