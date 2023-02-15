Teenager strangled to death, left naked on secluded Manurewa road, Crown says

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police are working to identify the woman found dead in Manurewa. (First published September 2021)

A 16-year-old girl was found naked in a secluded area of south Auckland’s Manurewa near some train tracks – the Crown say she was strangled to death by a man she’d previously been in a relationship with.

Trinity Oliver was 16-year-old when the Crown say she was murdered by Vikhil Krishna, 24, in September 2021 while Auckland was still in lockdown due to Covid-19.

Krishna has pleaded not guilty to the murder and is on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Yasmin Olsen told the jury two members of the public made a “shocking discovery” on the afternoon of September 11.

READ MORE:

* Manurewa homicide: Man denies murdering teenage girl



They found Oliver’s dead naked body. She had suffered a significant and sustained attack before she was left on the side of the road.

Krishna does not deny ultimately causing her death, but Ron Mansfield, KC, submitted the use of methamphetamine was something the jury needed to carefully consider.

“He did not intend to kill, nor even consider it. He was just simply out of it and that’s the horror of methamphetamine,” Mansfield said.

Six days after Oliver’s body was found, police arrested Krishna at his home finding him with a bag packed and a one-way ticket to Fiji.

Oliver and Krishna were in a brief relationship in July 2021, but neither of their family or friends knew of it.

Catrin Owen/Stuff Vikhil Krishna is accused of murdering Trinity Oliver in September 2021.

The pair had little interaction after July. However, in the week of Oliver’s death, Krishna began messaging her, offering her some “gear” asking if she wants to meet up for a puff.

Oliver doesn’t initially reply, but the pair meet up on the afternoon of September 9.

She returns home, has dinner and that was the last time her mother saw her alive.

Later that night, Oliver and Krishna meet up and remain together for the next 28 hours.

The following afternoon, Oliver texts her mother, who tries to call her twice.

“Be home tonight, some shit happened,” Oliver texted.

In the early hours of September 11, Krishna was seen driving in Manurewa.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Trinity Oliver’s body was found on McVilly Rd on September 11, 2021.

At 2.20am, CCTV captured him parking his car on McVillay Rd; the headlights were turned off.

The Crown says Oliver was killed in the next 36 minutes.

During this time Krishna took photos of Oliver, while she was still alive, wearing only a grey dressing gown.

CCTV captured a flashing light and around this same time two further photos were taken of Oliver, naked in the foot well of the car.

The Crown says medical evidence shows Oliver suffered a significant assault and had a considerable number of injuries to her head, neck, body and limbs, including numerous defensive wounds.

A post-mortem examination found a ligature mark around Oliver’s neck which was about 3mm in width. A phone charging cord was found inside Krishna’s car.

That same morning and in the days after, Krishna started to tell people, including the police, he was the victim of an assault. These were all lies, Olsen said.

Krishna also told friends he had put a woman in a choke hold.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff CCTV footage captured from Homai train station showed Krishna’s car on McVilly Rd.

In the days after and before Krishna was arrested, he made multiple internet searches including: can you kill someone in a headlock, is strangulation always serious, trial experts debate time needed to kill by choking.

Olsen said a potential motive for Krishna’s attack on Oliver was that she had a new partner.

Krisha’s lawyer, Ron Mansfield, KC, submitted the facts in this case were tragic.

His client does not deny being involved in an altercation with Oliver and ultimately causing her death.

Mansfield said both Oliver and Krishna had consumed methamphetamine and were under the influence at the time.

He submitted the pair would “steal time together” and consume methamphetamine together and participate in sexual activity.

That’s what happened in September 2021.

While the use of the class A drug is not a defence, Mansfield said it helped explained what happened and why.

“What was in his mind and what was he intending and what had he foreseen, if anything?”

Mansfield submitted Krishna did not appreciate Oliver was dying or had already died when he drove off.

The trial before Justice Peter Andrew and a jury continues.