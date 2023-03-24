Firefighters cut injured person from vehicle after crash leaves one critically hurt

A crash between two vehicles in north Christchurch on Friday morning left one person in hospital and another injured. (File photo)

Firefighters had to cut a person free from a vehicle after a crash in Christchurch left one seriously injured in hospital and another hurt.

Crews from Hato Hone St John were called to the intersection of Main North Rd and Englefield St in Belfast shortly before 11am on Friday.

Firefighters also went to the scene, where they found one person trapped after a crash between two vehicles.

”We used the jaws of life, a hydraulic cutting tool, and at 11.20am they were out of the vehicle,” a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.