Homicide investigation launched after injured man dies in Waikato Hospital

One of the men found injured at a Clyde Street, Hamilton, property on February 7 has since died (file photo).

A homicide investigation has been launched after a critically injured man died in Waikato Hospital.

The man was found at a Clyde Street, Hamilton East, property shortly after 8pm on February 7, police said.

He was taken to hospital, along with a second person with moderate injuries.

The critically injured man died in hospital on Saturday, police said.

A 20-year-old man has appeared in Hamilton District Court charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to reappear on 22 February, police said.