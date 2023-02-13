Female driver bottles male passenger, flees police

A driver, who was spotted bottling her male passenger, was processed for drink driving.

A female driver was spotted bottling her male passenger, and later tried to flee police.

The incident was reported by witnesses, with police vehicle trying to stop the vehicle on Ravensbourne Rd, Dunedin on Friday, about 8.36pm.

However, the driver failed to stop, and fled the scene, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The vehicle was spotted on nearby Anzac Ave, and the 46-year-old female driver – and her male passenger – were identified.

She recorded a drink-driving level of 950 micrograms of alcohol pre litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

In addition to the drink-driving charge – her third – she was also charged with assault with a blunt instrument, driving while disqualified, breaching bail conditions, and aggravated failing to stop.

She was expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Monday.

Also appearing in court will be a 47-year-old female involved in a violent incident at a Mosgiel bar on Sunday about 12.30am, Bond said.

Police were called to Nellies, after the heavily intoxicated woman tried to sneak into a function, with staff escorting her out.

The woman responded by punching two staff members before re-entering the party where she knocked out her 40-year-old male friend with a punch.

The man required an ambulance, while she was arrested for breaching bail conditions and assault.