Former prison guard said he'd like to 'annihilate' childhood friend, jury told

Former Christchurch Men’s Prison guard David Charles Benbow, 54, appears for trial at the High Court in Christchurch. He is charged with the murder of his friend Michael Craig McGrath, 49.

Heartbroken and angry, a Christchurch prison officer murdered his friend for starting a relationship with his ex-partner and mother of his children, a jury has heard.

It is the Crown’s case that David Charles Benbow, 54, invited his childhood friend Michael Craig McGrath, 49, around to his home on Candys Rd in Halswell on May 22, 2017, to help him move furniture.

It’s alleged he then used his .22 semi-automatic rifle, which has never been found, to kill McGrath.

He then took steps to ensure McGrath was wiped from the face of the earth, the Crown says, just as he told a counsellor he would do just weeks before McGrath disappeared. His body has never been found.

Benbow, who grew up with the McGrath family, and called McGrath’s mum mother, didn’t offer to help on the searches, and didn’t offer his condolences to his family.

Benbow’s trial began on Tuesday at the High Court in Christchurch in front of a jury and Justice Jonathan Eaton.

He was charged in September 2019, more than two years after McGrath went missing.

Benbow has firmly denied murdering McGrath from the outset.

Twenty days before McGrath vanished, Benbow had his suspicions confirmed about his ex-partner Joanna Green and childhood friend McGrath.

His 7-year-old daughter told him: “I saw Mummy and Mike kissing,” Crown prosecutor Claire Boshier told the jury in her opening address.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Crown prosecutor Claire Boshier delivers her opening address to the jury on Tuesday morning.

Benbow suspected the pair were romantically involved, and the confirmation sent him into a spiral, Boshier told the jury.

He and Green were together for 17 years, and he was devastated when she left him earlier in 2017.

He called in sick to work, lost weight rapidly and told friends he’d “lost everything”. He went to a counsellor and told her he felt “shafted” and wanted to “annihilate” McGrath for what he’d done.

Boshier said Benbow then embarked on a plan to obliterate him, as he said he would.

“He made a plan to do just that, wipe him off the face of the earth, to obliterate him,” Boshier said.

Over the summer of 2016-17, Benbow enlisted McGrath to build a large deck in his back garden. McGrath was known to be meticulous, and the job took several months.

During the same period, Benbow travelled to Wellington for Corrections’ training, and it was over this time that he suspected the secret relationship between Green and McGrath began.

SUPPLIED Michael Craig McGrath, 49, went missing in late May 2017.

It was no coincidence that Benbow’s high-quality infrared camera system at his home stopped working from May 16, a week before McGrath’s disappearance, the Crown alleged.

Benbow was known to be “obsessed” with the cameras, the court heard.

He claimed the cameras stopped working, but Boshier said police found they were simply switched off.

At Benbow’s request a week later, McGrath went to his home to help him move furniture on the morning of May 22, 2017, and was never seen again, the Crown says.

His home was locked and secured, his bank accounts untouched. He simply vanished, Boshier said.

Despite extensive searches, the body of the Christchurch builder has still not been found, almost six years since he disappeared.

After Benbow became the sole suspect in McGrath’s disappearance in July 2017, a tracker was placed on his car and police began intercepting his calls.

The following month, police released a tactical media release detailing that an international search specialist had joined the investigation, in order to bait Benbow into returning to a location of interest.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Marc Corlett, KC, is leading Benbow’s defence.

Shortly after, Benbow’s car was tracked returning to an “unusual” location on two occasions near where the Halswell River meets Lake Ellesmere in the Selwyn District, Boshier said.

The Crown said this was Benbow checking for police activity in an area he knew was of interest.

However, nothing of note was ever found.

The Crown’s case is largely circumstantial due to the absence of forensic evidence including McGrath’s body and a murder weapon.

A Marlin .22 semi-automatic rifle and cleaning kit belonging to Benbow, stored separately, are still missing to this day, the Crown said.

The rifle came with a suppressor and subsonic ammunition, meaning any discharge would be “more akin to a click”, Boshier said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The trial is being held before Justice Jonathan Eaton and a jury of 12 – seven men and five women.

On the afternoon of May 22, 2017, Benbow began covering his tracks by purchasing grass seed using cash at a local petrol station.

He changed his clothes three times that day and was seen with mud on his jeans on a security camera, Boshier said.

He went to a friend’s home about 8.30pm for a battery jump pack for a car, which he said was for his mother’s car, but which the Crown says it will prove was not.

The pack was needed for McGrath’s 1994 Subaru Legacy, which Benbow charged outside his home and returned to McGrath’s home late on Monday night, May 22, Boshier said.

“Meanwhile Joanna was getting worried. She hadn’t spoken to Mr.McGrath the whole of Monday, which was highly unusual.”

The Crown’s case is led by prosecutors Barnaby Hawes and Claire Boshier.

Benbow’s defence is led by Auckland based barrister Marc Corlett, KC, and assisted by Christchurch-based counsel Kris Bucher, Kirsten Gray and Kathy Basire.

Benbow quit his job as a prison guard at Christchurch Men's Prison in 2018. Before that, he worked for a powerlines company also based in Christchurch.

The trial is expected to call on 130 witnesses and is set down for seven weeks.