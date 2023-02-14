'Nobody knows what happened': Former prison guard on trial for murdering friend

Former Christchurch Men’s Prison guard David Charles Benbow, 54, appears for trial at the High Court in Christchurch. He is charged with the murder of his friend Michael Craig McGrath, 49.

A former prison guard saying he wanted to “annihilate” his childhood friend for dating his ex-partner was taken out of context and is tunnel vision on the Crown’s part, the defence says.

The Crown alleges David Charles Benbow, 54, invited his childhood friend Michael Craig McGrath, 49, around to his home on Candys Rd in Halswell on May 22, 2017, to help him move furniture.

It’s alleged he then used his .22 semi-automatic rifle, which has never been found, to kill McGrath.

He took steps to ensure McGrath was wiped from the face of the earth, the Crown says, just as he told a counsellor he would do just weeks before McGrath disappeared. His body has never been found.

However, the defence lawyer Marc Corlett, KC, said the comment was an example of the Crown looking for a headline.

“Mr Benbow does not know what happened to Mr McGrath, nor does the Crown.

“This was a passing comment made by a man who was understandably upset.”

Benbow’s trial began on Tuesday at the High Court in Christchurch. He was charged in September 2019, more than two years after McGrath went missing.

Benbow has firmly denied murdering McGrath from the outset.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Michael McGrath’s brother, Simon McGrath, is called as the first witness in the murder trial of David Benbow at the High Court in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Twenty days before McGrath vanished, Benbow had his suspicions confirmed about his ex-partner Joanna Green and childhood friend McGrath.

His 7-year-old daughter told him: “I saw Mummy and Mike kissing,” Crown prosecutor Claire Boshier told the jury in her opening address.

He and Green were together for 17 years, and he was devastated when she left him earlier in 2017.

He called in sick to work, lost weight rapidly and told friends he’d “lost everything”. He went to a counsellor and told her he felt “shafted” and wanted to “annihilate” McGrath for what he’d done.

Boshier said Benbow then embarked on a plan to obliterate him, as he said he would.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Crown prosecutor Claire Boshier delivers her opening address to the jury on Tuesday morning.

Corlett said police were guilty of tunnel vision from the beginning.

“Within hours, Joanna Green decided the finger was to be pointed at Benbow, and the police obliged, spending thousands of hours trying to find any evidence they could to fit their theory...

“Nobody knows what happened.”

Over the summer of 2016-17, Benbow enlisted McGrath to build a large deck in his back garden. McGrath was known to be meticulous, and the job took several months.

During the same period, Benbow travelled to Wellington for Corrections’ training, and it was over this time that he suspected the secret relationship between Green and McGrath began.

It was no coincidence that Benbow’s high-quality infrared camera system at his home stopped working from May 16, a week before McGrath’s disappearance, the Crown alleged.

SUPPLIED Michael Craig McGrath, 49, went missing in late May 2017.

Benbow was known to be “obsessed” with the cameras. He claimed the cameras stopped working, but Boshier said police found they were simply switched off.

At Benbow’s request, McGrath helped him move furniture from his home on the morning of May 22, 2017, and was never seen again, the Crown said.

His home was locked and secured, his bank accounts untouched. He simply vanished, Boshier said.

Simon McGrath told the jury his older brother was a gifted builder and a “loyal, reliable man”.

“If he said he’d be somewhere, he’d be there.”

He described being at their mother’s home on the night of May 23, 2017, when his brother didn’t arrive. Green called to alert them something must’ve happened, and she suspected Benbow was responsible.

They went to his brother’s home and were “alarmed” to find he wasn’t there. Green called Benbow and immediately accused him of being responsible, McGrath said.

“She said ‘what’ve you done with Michael. Where’s Michael?’

“Something didn’t sound right. He was so reliable, he wouldn’t not show up without telling Mum.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Marc Corlett, KC, is leading Benbow’s defence, and says the Crown is guilty of tunnel vision in their case.

After Benbow became the sole suspect in McGrath’s disappearance in July 2017, a tracker was placed on his car and police began intercepting his calls.

In August, police tried to bait Benbow into returning to a location of interest by releasing a tactical media statement saying an international search specialist had joined the investigation.

Shortly after, Benbow’s car was tracked returning to an “unusual” location on two occasions near where the Halswell River meets Lake Ellesmere in the Selwyn District, Boshier said.

The Crown said Benbow was checking for police activity in an area he knew was of interest.

Nothing of note was ever found.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The trial is being held before Justice Jonathan Eaton and a jury of 12 – seven men and five women.

The Crown’s case is largely circumstantial due to the absence of forensic evidence including McGrath’s body and a murder weapon.

A Marlin .22 semi-automatic rifle and cleaning kit belonging to Benbow, stored separately, are still missing to this day, the Crown said.

The rifle came with a suppressor and subsonic ammunition, meaning any discharge would be “more akin to a click”, Boshier said.

On the afternoon of May 22, 2017, Benbow began covering his tracks by purchasing grass seed using cash at a local petrol station.

He changed his clothes three times that day and was seen with mud on his jeans on a security camera, Boshier said.

He went to a friend’s home about 8.30pm for a battery jump pack for a car, which he said was for his mother’s car, but which the Crown says it will prove was not.

The pack was needed for McGrath’s 1994 Subaru Legacy, which Benbow charged outside his home and returned to McGrath’s home late on Monday night, May 22, Boshier said.

“Meanwhile Joanna was getting worried. She hadn’t spoken to Mr.McGrath the whole of Monday, which was highly unusual.”

Benbow quit his job as a prison guard at Christchurch Men's Prison in 2018. Before that, he worked for a powerlines company also based in Christchurch.

The trial is expected to call on 130 witnesses and is set down for seven weeks.