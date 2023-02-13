Ex-public servants on trial for allegedly trying to make money out of post-quake city

Simon Nikoloff and Gerard Gallagher co-founded a private business while working for the Government. Now they're on trial for the alleged corrupt use of official information. (File photo from 2021)

Two former public servants, part of a team entrusted with attracting investors and developers to post-quake central Christchurch, are accused of the corrupt use of official documents for financial gain.

One deal, if successful, could have seen Ashburton man Gerard Gallagher and his sons becoming the owners of $13 million worth of prime CBD land, undercutting the sale of public land in the meantime, a Crown prosecutor says.

The five-week trial of Gerard Anthony Gallagher and Simon Carl Nikoloff began at the High Court in Christchurch on Monday and involves 27 witnesses to the alleged criminal activity between 2014 and 2016.

Gallagher pleaded not guilty to three charges and Nikoloff pleaded not guilty to two charges, both relating to the alleged corrupt use of official information.

The jury heard the pair were employed in 2014 as investment facilitators for the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority (Cera), then its successor Ōtākaro.

Their approximately $150,000-a-year jobs were to find investors who could commit to redeveloping the post-quake city.

However, within months of their employment,– later revealed in a 2017 Stuff investigation – Gallagher and Nikoloff started a private company and appeared to use their insider knowledge from Cera to their benefit.

That investigation prompted a State Services Commission inquiry, which led to a Serious Fraud Office probe and ultimately charges being laid.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Gallagher allegedly used inside information to try to secure the investment he and his sons’ private company needed to buy a large piece of CBD land. (File photo from 2021).

At the time, they told Stuff their employers had full knowledge of their activities, but in his opening statement on Monday, a Crown prosecutor said upcoming witnesses would deny that.

The prosecutor also alluded to email correspondence and witness testimony that accused Gallagher – with Nikoloff’s help – of using his Government job to suggest he would give a private business a discount on public land for that business to work with his and his sons’ private enterprise.

Lawyers for the defendants did not give an opening statement.

The day ended with witness Sheila McBreen-Kerr, who hired and managed the pair in 2014.

She told the court both men had the rules about pecuniary gain and Cera’s conflict of interest policy explained to them during their employee induction process. Documents were signed.

She said Cera emphasised to all employees that any potential conflict, even future perceived conflicts, was worth mentioning.

“The standard of conduct is quite high for public servants.”

Her team, which included seven other investment facilitators, could not accept hospitality or any gifts over $50 from prospective investors, lest a perception of bias or bribery was created in the public, she said.

Her witness testimony would resume Tuesday.