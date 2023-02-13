Students told to avoid Christchurch bus station because of potential 'gang fight'

Students have been warned to avoid Christchurch’s bus interchange because of reports of a potential “gang fight” being circulated online.

Staff at Christ’s College messaged parents on Monday advising them of the possible danger after consultation with police and the Ministry of Education.

Students were recommended to avoid the central bus station, on the corner of Lichfield St and Colombo St, or travel through Linwood, as there was potentially a gang fight planned at the bus exchange on at 3pm on Thursday.

It also warned the venue for the fight could be Eastgate Mall at 4pm on Friday.

“This is a police matter; however, it is recommended to avoid these locations if possible,” the Christ’s College message said.

A similar message, about an alleged fight at Hamilton's transport centre, circulated social media last week.

The poster called people in various suburbs to congregrate at the bus depot for the Battle of the Hoods 2023 on Friday last week.

No incidents were reported at the depot that day.

Anita Yarwood, director of Ao Tawhiti Unlimited Discovery school, in central Christchurch, said they had heard of the post.

“[We] have communicated with our families that we are aware of the social media post and we have reached out to the police to discuss how to best keep our students safe due to our close proximity to the bus exchange,” she said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Thousands of young people use Christchurch Bus Interchange every day (file photo).

“We are waiting to hear back from the police and then we will send further communications to our families and students.”

Police were aware of “information circulating online about planned events in which parties are planning to fight one another”, a spokesperson said.

“Police will be actively monitoring and will respond and take enforcement action if and when appropriate.”

In October, Stuff reported that commuters watched on in horror as a brawl broke out among a group of about six young people at Christchurch’s central bus station during rush hour.

At least a dozen others crowded around the fight, either egging them on or trying to break it up, a frightened witness said.