Woman didn't know she was pregnant, hid baby's body in garden grave

Police launched a significant investigation after the discovery of the baby’s body at a home in Christchurch.

Warning: This story contains distressing content that will upset some readers.

A vulnerable young woman gave birth to a full-term, stillborn baby, not knowing she was pregnant, then hid his body in a makeshift backyard grave.

The “very sad case” highlights how isolated some people, particularly those from marginalised communities, remain in New Zealand, a senior detective says.

Police have not laid any charges against the woman, instead referring her to a community justice panel to address her offending, and ensure she has access to relevant support.

Officers were called to a home in Spreydon, Christchurch after the baby’s body was discovered in the backyard in October 2021.

The owner’s dog found it buried in a planter box, which belonged to a woman who boarded at the property, but wasn’t home at the time.

The woman, aged in her 20s, moved to New Zealand from Asia in her teens to learn English. She studied during the day and worked in hospitality at night, and the host family she was living with at the time rarely saw her.

When detectives spoke to the woman, she admitted she had given birth to the boy in her ensuite while she was home alone two days earlier.

She had not known she was pregnant, despite jibes from friends about the weight she’d put on, and thought the stomach pains she’d experienced prior to delivery were due to illness.

After giving birth, she passed out on the bathroom floor. When she came to, her son was dead.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Police determined no “intentional act” caused the baby’s death.

Rather than seeking medical treatment, the woman instead chose to try and hide what had happened.

She bought a planter box from a hardware store, put the body in it, covered it with soil and planted flowers on top. She then put the makeshift grave on the deck outside her room, and went to work.

The baby’s body was found two days after the birth.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman said an autopsy found no evidence the child had taken a breath after he was born, or that any “intentional act” had caused his death.

His mother required hospital treatment because she’d lost a lot of blood after the birth.

“Police are confident she didn’t have any knowledge that she was pregnant prior to giving birth,” Jellyman said.

She wouldn’t go into any further details relating to that.

Police have not charged the woman with concealing the dead body of a child, instead referring her to Te Pae Oranga, an iwi-led alternative resolution programme.

“This is a very sad case of a … vulnerable young woman who found herself very isolated, who didn’t know what to do or what support was available to her,” Jellyman said.

Te Pae Oranga, according to police, is “mainly for people who have underlying issues and need help to get their lives back on track”.

“It’s an approach that holds offenders accountable while also helping them address problems they’re facing.”

Eligible participants meet with a panel of community leaders “to make a plan to put things right”. “Those plans include actions that participants must complete and conditions they must follow,” the police website says.

“As well as looking at what happened when someone offended, Te Pae Oranga looks at the reasons why, and what’s going on in people’s lives. That way, the panel can connect them to the right kind of services and support.

A participant’s plan can include hearing how the victims were affected and apologising to them.

If an offender doesn’t meet the panel or complete their plan, police may charge them.