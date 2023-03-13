Guilty plea in case of fiancée who drowned crossing swollen river

Sarah Shirley died after a vehicle was swept away in the flooded Silver Stream in North Taieri, just outside of Dunedin.

A man whose car flipped while he was driving across a flooded Otago river, killing his fiancee, has pleaded guilty to recklessly causing her death.

Garry Stephen Harvey, 34, has been charged with operating a vehicle and recklessly causing the death of Sarah Jane Shirley, 29, after driving his four-wheel drive across a ford at Silver Stream, North Taieri, on July 12.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years.

The Invercargill resident appeared before Judge David Robinson in the Dunedin District Court on Monday morning, entering a guilty plea.

READ MORE:

* Spate of dairy pollution cases tallies $300,000 in fines

* No jail for Dunedin woman who stole 94-year-old's life savings



Judge Robinson said there was an extreme rainfall event, causing the closure of roads around the Silver Stream ford on the night of July 12.

The flow was about 40 cubic metres per second.

Melanie Helm/Supplied The fast flowing water lifted the vehicle, swept it off the ford, and turned it several times. Shirley’s body was found inside the following morning.

The couple were at home and heard from a friend that he had crossed three fords. Harvey, who had a 4WD, drove to the area with Shirley in the front seat and his friend in the rear.

Harvey expressed concern over crossing the ford, with the two men removing their seatbelts, also winding their respective windows down.

A short distance into it the flow of the water lifted the vehicle, and it was swept off the ford turning the car several times.

Harvey and his friend were able to escape. Shirley’s body was found inside the vehicle the following morning.

Melanie Helm/Supplied Shirley’s family have said they hold no animoisty towards Harvey over her death.

The court heard that on August 5, Harvey entered the home of that male friend, resulting in charges of burglary and intimidation.

Robinson acknowledged the family of the victim, who remained supportive of a non-custodial sentence.

Shirley’s family held no animosity towards Harvey.

After the incident Debbie Shirley, of Invercargill, told Stuff that her daughter’s death was an accident: “It was an accident and that is exactly how we all feel about it’’.

His lawyer, Steve Turner, advocated for a sentence of home detention, with his client also pleading guilty to the two other charges.

Harvey, who was convicted, will be sentenced on June 21.