Former scoutmaster jailed three years, seven months for indecencies with boys

An internal investigation ended the man’s membership of Scouts New Zealand in 2018. (File photo)

A former scoutmaster who sexually offended against boys on scouting trips has been sentenced to three years and seven months’ jail.

“You ruined my teenage years, and I’m not going to let you ruin the rest of my life,” one of the victims told him in court on Wednesday.

The man, 71, who was sentenced in the Wellington District Court, cannot be named while an appeal against the refusal to grant name suppression is planned.

At his trial in November, the Crown alleged that while on scouting trips he created a culture of nudity, encouraging the boys to take off their clothes and go barefoot, and he joined in.

A jury found him guilty of 15 charges of doing indecent acts or indecently assaulting four boys. But the jury acquitted him on other charges including allegations involving two more boys.

A charge on which the jury could not agree has been withdrawn to preserve the Crown’s right to lay the charge again if circumstances changed.

The charges covered nearly 40 years from the 1980s, but there were significant periods when no offences were proved, Judge Peter Hobbs said.

He said the man had picked on vulnerable boys, including one who he had a father-like relationship with because of the boy’s family circumstances.

Later the boy returned to confront the scoutmaster. In a victim impact statement read to the court the victim said the man did not see anything wrong with what he had done.

Eleven of the charges related to one boy. In court he told his former scoutmaster that the abuse had caused problems that made it a miracle he was still alive. He said he would not let the man ruin the rest of his life.

His mother followed and was angry in her condemnation. She said generations of parents entrusted their children to a man who was unworthy of their trust.

She had seen her son change from being an open and engaging child to being a morose and distressed teenager.

They were ready to scrape the former scoutmaster off their shoes and move on, she said.

Another victim had told police what had happened to him but no action was taken. Later the police came back to him after photos of naked boys were found. In the intervening years other boys were abused and he felt responsible for not being able to stop the man earlier.

His classic symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder were made worse through the court process, he said.

Through his lawyer, Mike Antunovic, the former scoutmaster maintained his innocence. An appeal against conviction was planned.

The man had made an enormous contribution to environmental protection and many scouts reported having positive experiences in scouts with him. All his achievements and awards were to be taken away from him, Antunovic said.

The man did not deny touching one of the boys, but maintained it was consensual and the boy was of legal age to consent. He denied all the other allegations of indecency.

The judge refused to free the man on bail pending an appeal.

For the Crown, Claire Hislop said the former scoutmaster took advantage of the trust people placed in him to look after their children. In one case he spent years cultivating a special relationship with a boy.

The man’s membership of Scouts New Zealand ended after an internal investigation in 2018.

Where to get help for sexual violence